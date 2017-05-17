Japan honors Purdue President Daniels with prestigious Order of the Rising Sun

The Government of Japan on Thursday will celebrate the conferral of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, upon Purdue President Mitch Daniels during a ceremony at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. The award, among Japan's highest honors, is given "in recognition of his significant contributions to the strengthening of economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and the United States." Daniels will receive the award from Ambassador of Japan Kenichiro Sasae and Mrs. Sasae.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.