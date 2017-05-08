James Comey fired as FBI director
President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Flash! A Certain Aunt Had Words About Her ...
|1 min
|AuntieSFunny
|1
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|16 min
|Feral Methead
|57
|Aaa towing
|25 min
|Toni
|6
|mike lane (Sep '13)
|48 min
|MEE
|9
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|50 min
|Barfly
|80
|west t looking to get some head (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Brmmcc
|3
|Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/...
|1 hr
|Consumer_VCSC parent
|9
|Mary Page up to no good
|3 hr
|Inmate
|26
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|2,000
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC