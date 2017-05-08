James Comey fired as FBI director

James Comey fired as FBI director

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flash! A Certain Aunt Had Words About Her ... 1 min AuntieSFunny 1
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 16 min Feral Methead 57
Aaa towing 25 min Toni 6
mike lane (Sep '13) 48 min MEE 9
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 50 min Barfly 80
west t looking to get some head (Apr '15) 1 hr Brmmcc 3
Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/... 1 hr Consumer_VCSC parent 9
Mary Page up to no good 3 hr Inmate 26
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 21 hr iloveblackyogapants 2,000
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 09 at 4:16PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC