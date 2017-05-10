ISU trustees add academic programs, minors
Those include new degrees in physics, intelligence analysis and cyber security studies. They also include new minors in traffic engineering technology, corrections, forensic investigations, law and administration, and law enforcement and evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Aquarius-WY
|1,188
|Who are the dumbest husband's in T.H.
|1 hr
|The Tree Man
|16
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons
|4 hr
|BRAZIL bILLY
|16
|How many nurses will get fired from Union Hospi... (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|DAVE SNAPP
|145
|Jodi Page
|5 hr
|Steve
|8
|Jana Nasser
|6 hr
|Hedy Lamarr
|4
|Riverscape and Brendan Kerns
|6 hr
|Pimpin in a Singl...
|29
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|Sat
|Boom
|76
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC