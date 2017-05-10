ISU proposes 1.9 percent tuition/fee ...

ISU proposes 1.9 percent tuition/fee increase

12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana State University will propose a 1.9 percent increase in tuition/mandatory fees for the next two years, despite the Commission for Higher Education recommending public colleges hold those increases flat and no more than a 1.4 percent increase each year. ISU's state appropriation is being cut $774,754 for next year, and for budget purposes, it is being conservative and assuming no enrollment increase this fall based on the average of the last two years.

Read more at Tribune-Star.

Terre Haute, IN

