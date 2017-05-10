ISU proposes 1.9 percent tuition/fee increase

Indiana State University will propose a 1.9 percent increase in tuition/mandatory fees for the next two years, despite the Commission for Higher Education recommending public colleges hold those increases flat and no more than a 1.4 percent increase each year. ISU's state appropriation is being cut $774,754 for next year, and for budget purposes, it is being conservative and assuming no enrollment increase this fall based on the average of the last two years.

