ISP troopers honor their fallen
Submitted photoCeremony: A somber ceremony Wednesday honored the service of 46 members of the Indiana State Police who have died in the line of service since 1933. Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggMore than 80 Indiana State Police personnel attended the annual memorial service at the ISP post at Putnamville on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|Ms Sassy
|483
|Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Not her
|30
|Rachel Camp
|24 min
|Notasnitch
|10
|Why do you wear socks? (Apr '14)
|38 min
|All things consid...
|18
|How Do I Get Rid Of Gas
|42 min
|Italian lunch
|13
|I was tickled in my sleep (Nov '13)
|44 min
|Trump
|24
|Affairs at Hamilton Center
|44 min
|needtoknow
|8
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|6 hr
|Fontanet trash
|66
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC