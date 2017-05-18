ISP traffic stop yields gun arrest

ISP traffic stop yields gun arrest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A traffic stop on Interstate 70 about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday yielded a gun arrest, according to Indiana State Police. Stephen M. Lucas, 68, of Brazil, was booked into Clay County Jail on a felony charge of battery on law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
7th street cafe south of library 7 min Resumes324 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 10 min Hillary 1,847
Teachers who screw students 1 hr Itsashame 1
Butch and Rhiannon leek (Jul '16) 1 hr Ninemile 8
Ryan Adamson get some bigger suits 1 hr Bob n Neil 2
Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe 1 hr MoMoney 16
Stalking men (Jul '16) 1 hr MoMoney 52
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders 8 hr Elmovicious 30
Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving 22 hr Stevie 8
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC