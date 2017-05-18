ISP traffic stop yields gun arrest
A traffic stop on Interstate 70 about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday yielded a gun arrest, according to Indiana State Police. Stephen M. Lucas, 68, of Brazil, was booked into Clay County Jail on a felony charge of battery on law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.
