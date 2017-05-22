ISP releases names of two found dead in Clinton
Indiana State Police this afternoon released the identities of two people found dead at 528 S. Main St. in Clinton on Thursday. The autopsies were conducted Friday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital by pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr, and positive identifications were established, according to an ISP news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Big Al
|2,287
|Woddrow Wilson
|22 min
|Just Saying
|13
|casey kraemer
|27 min
|iloveeasypussay
|1
|the Kraemers and the Fields
|30 min
|chad
|7
|Terry Ray finally busted for DWI
|37 min
|Pete Tanoos
|3
|Should I nail my step daughter?
|38 min
|Pete Tanoos
|8
|Gracie's 9 months old today!
|1 hr
|Grandma Dawn
|1
|WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director
|16 hr
|Corny
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC