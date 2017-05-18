ISP investigating two deaths at Clint...

ISP investigating two deaths at Clinton residence

5 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating two deaths at 528 S. Main St. in Clinton. The deceased are both adults, one man and woman.

