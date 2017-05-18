Iowa school official resigns after Fa...

Iowa school official resigns after Facebook post about Trump and site of Lincoln's assassination

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Facebook post suggesting President Donald Trump "needs to take in a show at Ford's Theater" resulted in a member of the local school board resigning Thursday night. Board member Mike Helle submitted the post earlier in the day in response to a message from another person, then removed it, Des Moines radio station WHO reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min Trump your President 1,967
Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe 1 hr Jason 21
THNLL an embarrassment 1 hr duh 20
7th street cafe south of library 1 hr Business Mogul 6
Who smells like dog poo? 2 hr Television 1
Woddrow Wilson 2 hr Darkest 7
Known prostitutes in town?? 2 hr drugdealerz 13
Teachers who screw students 3 hr Itsashame 18
Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving 6 hr Snowflake 10
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders 15 hr Sarah 31
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 19 at 10:32PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC