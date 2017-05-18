Iowa school official resigns after Facebook post about Trump and site of Lincoln's assassination
A Facebook post suggesting President Donald Trump "needs to take in a show at Ford's Theater" resulted in a member of the local school board resigning Thursday night. Board member Mike Helle submitted the post earlier in the day in response to a message from another person, then removed it, Des Moines radio station WHO reported.
