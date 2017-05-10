Infosys plans tech hub in Indiana as part of US expansion; up to 2,000 jobs expected
India-based tech company Infosys plans to establish a technology and innovation hub in Indiana as part of a broader expansion in the United States. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to join company officials in Indianapolis on Tuesday for an announcement about the effort, which includes plans for up to 2,000 new jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lacy & Red - Day's Inn
|14 min
|Just Looking
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Works!!
|16 min
|Cfkb
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|25 min
|iloveblackyogapants
|1,976
|Im the real Dawniesmama
|1 hr
|Dawniesmama
|5
|Danee Olson
|1 hr
|Just saying
|44
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|1 hr
|Golly
|9
|Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Officials
|50
|There's a stalker outside my house in a silver ...
|2 hr
|Hamilton
|23
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|5 hr
|Mr boom
|63
|TH North Baseball
|6 hr
|Yawn
|41
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC