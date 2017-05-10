Infosys plans tech hub in Indiana as ...

Infosys plans tech hub in Indiana as part of US expansion; up to 2,000 jobs expected

India-based tech company Infosys plans to establish a technology and innovation hub in Indiana as part of a broader expansion in the United States. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to join company officials in Indianapolis on Tuesday for an announcement about the effort, which includes plans for up to 2,000 new jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2021.

