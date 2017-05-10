Industrial Park again considered for ...

Industrial Park again considered for new Vigo jail

The Vigo County Industrial Park is back in the mix as county commissioners re-start their search for a site to build a new jail and sheriff's office. The county-owned property on U.S. 41 South is one of several locations under review, Commissioner Brad Anderson said Thursday.

