Indianapolis' police chief, 2 other passers-by rescue driver
Indianapolis' police chief and two other passers-by are being credited for helping to rescue a driver following a freeway rollover crash. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Chief Bryan Roach had recently left police headquarters Monday night when he came upon the crash on Interstate 70. The department says Roach, a nurse and another concerned citizen helped get the driver out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VCSC is racist
|10 min
|warrior strong
|8
|impeachment
|15 min
|Gary
|5
|THNLL an embarrassment
|17 min
|duh
|8
|Jenson joy
|17 min
|Lol
|5
|Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe
|18 min
|Swinky
|14
|who is eric throckmorton? (Jun '14)
|21 min
|Wow
|16
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|29 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,615
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|8 hr
|Eric
|5
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|12 hr
|William Dale Math...
|80
|Tee Pee sl*t bartenders
|18 hr
|have not seen the...
|28
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC