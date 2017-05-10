Indianapolis' police chief, 2 other p...

Indianapolis' police chief, 2 other passers-by rescue driver

Indianapolis' police chief and two other passers-by are being credited for helping to rescue a driver following a freeway rollover crash. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Chief Bryan Roach had recently left police headquarters Monday night when he came upon the crash on Interstate 70. The department says Roach, a nurse and another concerned citizen helped get the driver out.

