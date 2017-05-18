Indianapolis 500 fixture Jim McElreat...

Indianapolis 500 fixture Jim McElreath dies at 89

Jim McElreath, a teenage dirt-track racer who went on to become the 1962 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and race in 15 Indy 500s, has died. He was age 89. Separate statements issued by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway say McElreath died Thursday in his sleep at his home in Arlington, Texas.

