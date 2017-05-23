Indiana to receive over $600,000 in T...

Indiana to receive over $600,000 in Target settlement

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Indiana to receive over $600,000 in Target settlement. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Indiana will receive over $600,000 from an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve a multi-state probe into the discounter's pre-Christmas data breach in 2013. Target's breach, which occurred between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 of 2013, affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers.

Dan

Terre Haute, IN

#1 7 hrs ago
They don't care as that is pocket change to them.
