Indiana to receive over $600,000 in Target settlement
Tribune-Star reports that:
Indiana will receive over $600,000 from an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve a multi-state probe into the discounter's pre-Christmas data breach in 2013. Target's breach, which occurred between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 of 2013, affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers.
#1 7 hrs ago
They don't care as that is pocket change to them.
