Indiana secretary of state named to voter fraud commission
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has been named to a federal commission charged with reviewing alleged voter fraud and suppression. Lawson said in a statement Friday that she is honored to be part of the newly created Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is set to report to President Donald Trump by 2018.
