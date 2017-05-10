Indiana secretary of state named to v...

Indiana secretary of state named to voter fraud commission

19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has been named to a federal commission charged with reviewing alleged voter fraud and suppression. Lawson said in a statement Friday that she is honored to be part of the newly created Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is set to report to President Donald Trump by 2018.

