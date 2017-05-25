There are on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Indiana man gets quick $2K to settle complaint about police. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

An Indiana man who filed a complaint about a confrontation with police officer ended up getting a $2,000 check to settle the matter a week later. The Herald Bulletin reports Jason Winters said he was verbally and physically assaulted by the officer April 6 following a dispute with his roommate in Anderson.

