Indiana man gets quick $2K to settle complaint about police
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Indiana man gets quick $2K to settle complaint about police. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
An Indiana man who filed a complaint about a confrontation with police officer ended up getting a $2,000 check to settle the matter a week later. The Herald Bulletin reports Jason Winters said he was verbally and physically assaulted by the officer April 6 following a dispute with his roommate in Anderson.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Huh
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|14 min
|spud
|2,706
|Lying cheaters
|58 min
|Jimbo
|1
|Wheel Tax
|1 hr
|Tony
|5
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|1 hr
|tired of the bs
|12
|Crystal eva joann Daugherty
|1 hr
|flex
|11
|Miss Gibby
|2 hr
|Concerned
|1
|Daycare and Preschool Openings (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Concerned
|12
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Heyoooo
|2,008
|terry ray
|18 hr
|coloncleaner
|11
|Why did THN prom suck so bad
|Thu
|Dad
|16
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC