Indiana man, 85, falls from tractor in field, dies

8 hrs ago

Southwestern Indiana police say an 85-year-old farmer who was working in a field died after falling from a tractor. The Herald reports that Jerome Knies of Celestine died Tuesday afternoon following the accident about 55 miles northeast of Evansville.

Start the conversation

