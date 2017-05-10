Indiana man, 85, falls from tractor in field, dies
Southwestern Indiana police say an 85-year-old farmer who was working in a field died after falling from a tractor. The Herald reports that Jerome Knies of Celestine died Tuesday afternoon following the accident about 55 miles northeast of Evansville.
