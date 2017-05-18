Indiana eyes more paths to high schoo...

Indiana eyes more paths to high school graduation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Photo provided by Vigo County School Corp.Testing skills: DeVaney Elementary School students in Terre Haute take Acuity formative assessments that are aligned with the Indiana Academic Standards. Acuity is given throughout the school year to provide teachers with a snapshot of English/language arts and math progress in preparation for ISTEP Plus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you do when when you find out your mom'... 17 min Wtf 5
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Gotti 1,968
Taylor Austin 2 hr Needshelp 3
THNLL an embarrassment 3 hr MeToo 21
Jenson joy 3 hr Lmao 7
Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe 6 hr Jason 21
7th street cafe south of library 6 hr Business Mogul 6
Teachers who screw students 8 hr Itsashame 18
Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving 11 hr Snowflake 10
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders 20 hr Sarah 31
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 19 at 10:32PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC