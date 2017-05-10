Indiana court overturns man's convict...

Indiana court overturns man's conviction in 1995 killing

The Indiana Supreme Court has overturned a man's murder conviction, citing his attorney's failure to challenge a witness' unsworn statement that was a key to his conviction. Last Friday's ruling orders a new trial for Trondo Humphrey, who was 16 when he was sentenced to 60 years in prison following his conviction in Benjamin Laflin's 1995 killing.

