Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in electronics from Amazon
An Indiana couple has been charged in federal court in connection with the theft of more than a $1 million worth of electronics from online retailer Amazon. The Star Press in Muncie reports that Erin Joseph Finan and Leah Finan, both 37, have negotiated deals with prosecutors.
#1 15 hrs ago
They were West T Bound!
