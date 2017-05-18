Indiana couple charged in theft of $1...

Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in electronics from Amazon

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in electronics from Amazon. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

An Indiana couple has been charged in federal court in connection with the theft of more than a $1 million worth of electronics from online retailer Amazon. The Star Press in Muncie reports that Erin Joseph Finan and Leah Finan, both 37, have negotiated deals with prosecutors.

Jack

New York, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
They were West T Bound!
