Illinois officials unveil plan to reintroduce alligator gar

Tuesday

Illinois officials have released detailed plans for how they'll reintroduce a giant fish that was thought to be extinct from the state's waters. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that it's published a management plan for alligator gar, which includes goals and objectives.

