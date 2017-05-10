Illinois officials unveil plan to reintroduce alligator gar
Illinois officials have released detailed plans for how they'll reintroduce a giant fish that was thought to be extinct from the state's waters. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that it's published a management plan for alligator gar, which includes goals and objectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber P. and Leeanne C. - Congrats!
|1 hr
|yep
|3
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|1 hr
|Employee
|63
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Alt right watch
|392
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons
|1 hr
|SugarHayleyDaddy
|7
|Jodi Page
|2 hr
|Yuenglturbo
|3
|Mary Page up to no good
|2 hr
|JoyceT
|29
|Affairs at Hamilton Center
|2 hr
|sleepyourwaytothetop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC