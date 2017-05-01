IDNR dive team recovers bulldozer

IDNR dive team recovers bulldozer

Tribune-Star

Indiana Conservation Officers learned Sunday that a bulldozer was stolen and submerged in a body of water within the Goose Pond FWA. The bulldozer belonged to the property and was being used to construct multiple new dams.

Terre Haute, IN

