Identity Of Victims In Fatal Truck/Train Crash ReleasedThursday, May...
A little after 5:00 AM this morning Vigo County Sheriff's deputies were called to a pickup/train crash near the intersection of Rio Grande Av and Gallagher Rd in northern Vigo County. Officers say that a white Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 54-year-old Jack Lee Cheesman of Terre Haute, was traveling southwest on Gallagher Rd at an excessive speed in an attempt to beat the train to the next crossing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgein girls in Terre haute , Asian girls
|4 min
|Brad
|1
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|13 min
|idle geek
|17
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|15 min
|redd
|26
|T H North
|1 hr
|Granny
|5
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|isu
|1,985
|How do the firemen spend all day on here making...
|1 hr
|Wowgetahobby
|9
|Krogers-Please Read!
|2 hr
|food dilemma
|66
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|17 hr
|Adayintime
|72
|TH North Baseball
|18 hr
|really
|49
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC