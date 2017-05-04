Identity Of Victims In Fatal Truck/Train Crash ReleasedThursday, May...

A little after 5:00 AM this morning Vigo County Sheriff's deputies were called to a pickup/train crash near the intersection of Rio Grande Av and Gallagher Rd in northern Vigo County. Officers say that a white Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 54-year-old Jack Lee Cheesman of Terre Haute, was traveling southwest on Gallagher Rd at an excessive speed in an attempt to beat the train to the next crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.