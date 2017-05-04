Identity Of Victims In Fatal Truck/Train Crash ReleasedThursday, May...

Identity Of Victims In Fatal Truck/Tr...

Identity Of Victims In Fatal Truck/Train Crash Released

A little after 5:00 AM this morning Vigo County Sheriff's deputies were called to a pickup/train crash near the intersection of Rio Grande Av and Gallagher Rd in northern Vigo County. Officers say that a white Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 54-year-old Jack Lee Cheesman of Terre Haute, was traveling southwest on Gallagher Rd at an excessive speed in an attempt to beat the train to the next crossing.

