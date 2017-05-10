Identifications awaited for victims i...

Identifications awaited for victims in Saturday's multi-fatality crash on I-70

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The crash occurred at 4:48 p.m. Saturday, May 13, on eastbound Interstate 70 three miles west of U.S. 41 in Terre Haute. The crash occurred at 4:48 p.m. Saturday, May 13, on eastbound Interstate 70 three miles west of U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 17 min joe 1,237
Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office 25 min urban dic 8
Criminal defense attorneys 38 min Krmoo4 2
How many nurses will get fired from Union Hospi... (Mar '12) 38 min sad 146
Leave it at the door 1 hr Onedayafteranother 5
Bookstore closed ? 1 hr William Dale Math... 5
Danee Olson 1 hr Brooke 54
Who are the dumbest husband's in T.H. 3 hr Dr Pete 17
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 17 hr Pimpin in a Singl... 29
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC