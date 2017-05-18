Hoosier unemployment drops in April

Indiana's unemployment rate dropped in April, make it one of 19 states to see a decrease in unemployment from last year, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April dipped to 3.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent from April 2016.

