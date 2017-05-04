Hoosier now the most decorated Scout ...

Hoosier now the most decorated Scout in group's history

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Goshen News/Jay YoungHoosier honor: Some of the 143 merit badges Eagle Scout Nathan Hite of New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12 has earned. The Goshen News/Jay YoungDecorated: Eagle Scout Nathan Hite of Elkhart just completed his 143rd merit badge with the Boy Scouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Bryce Rupska? (Apr '16) 33 min Not so confused 8
Two arrested North high school 50 min Viper99 3
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 1 hr yep 43
Retarded CSX. Blocking roads all day and train ... 1 hr Love The Haute 8
News Vigo Schools closed Friday due to widespread fl... 2 hr Weinus 3
Jack Tanner is a chomo? 4 hr William Dale Math... 2
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr Public Education 1,992
Terre Haute Dope Heads 13 hr Honestly 80
TH North Baseball 14 hr Dysfunctional coach 57
Sexiest woman in Terre Haute? 16 hr Lewd Act 23
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 06 at 11:25PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC