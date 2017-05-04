Hoosier now the most decorated Scout in group's history
The Goshen News/Jay YoungHoosier honor: Some of the 143 merit badges Eagle Scout Nathan Hite of New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12 has earned. The Goshen News/Jay YoungDecorated: Eagle Scout Nathan Hite of Elkhart just completed his 143rd merit badge with the Boy Scouts.
|
