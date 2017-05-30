Honey Creek student competes in Natio...

Honey Creek student competes in National Spelling Bee

Today, Ishreet Lehal, an eighth-grader at Honey Creek Middle School, will be on a world stage as she participates in the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Earlier this year, the 14-year-old won the Tribune-Star Wabash Valley Regional Spelling Bee after competing with 22 participants from area schools. According to the Scripps web site, Ishreet "loves to spell, and she puts in a lot of work when she sits down to study.

