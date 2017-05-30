Homemade explosive devices damage mailboxes in Indiana
Authorities say several homemade explosive devices made using plastic bottles and toilet bowl cleaner have been found in recent days in mailboxes in central Indiana. The Herald Bulletin reports Madison County sheriff's deputies were called Sunday to investigate after two of the devices damaged mailboxes and two more were damaged Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3,146
|Jerry Hansen
|3 min
|back off boogaloo
|2
|trump is a bully
|23 min
|Hillary
|5
|reba rose ogburn
|48 min
|Ukno
|9
|Tracy Smodilla
|1 hr
|Special friend
|18
|TH drug houses
|1 hr
|WDM
|7
|Joke Memorial Day in Horrible Haute with Communist
|1 hr
|Hillary
|2
|vixen at 6th ave
|5 hr
|JFYI
|11
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Super Dan
|2,023
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC