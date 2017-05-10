Holy Cross College official out of job after finances email
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Holy Cross College official out of job after finances email. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A Holy Cross College administrator is out of his job just days after mistakenly sending an email to students describing dismal finances for the northern Indiana school. Holy Cross interim President Rev.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
He this individual is not hired at the local sisters college?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kal Ellis is a snicth (Nov '16)
|3 min
|Pinky
|11
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|Jim-ca
|397
|Rachel Leslie leaving SMWC, opening her own bus...
|21 min
|Janet
|1
|Visiting and looking for a little fun
|23 min
|Dairy Bob Pooper
|2
|Anyone else got that poo poo butt?
|26 min
|Dairy Bob Pooper
|2
|left overs
|30 min
|Dairy Bob Pooper
|1
|Clay City Teacher
|2 hr
|Lala
|1
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|7 hr
|Employee
|63
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC