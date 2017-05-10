Holy Cross College official out of jo...

Holy Cross College official out of job after finances email

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Holy Cross College official out of job after finances email. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A Holy Cross College administrator is out of his job just days after mistakenly sending an email to students describing dismal finances for the northern Indiana school. Holy Cross interim President Rev.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sister Cruz

New York, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
He this individual is not hired at the local sisters college?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kal Ellis is a snicth (Nov '16) 3 min Pinky 11
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 min Jim-ca 397
News Rachel Leslie leaving SMWC, opening her own bus... 21 min Janet 1
Visiting and looking for a little fun 23 min Dairy Bob Pooper 2
Anyone else got that poo poo butt? 26 min Dairy Bob Pooper 2
left overs 30 min Dairy Bob Pooper 1
Clay City Teacher 2 hr Lala 1
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 7 hr Employee 63
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 10 at 12:49PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC