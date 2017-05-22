Heavy rainfall has many Illinois farm...

Heavy rainfall has many Illinois farmers worried about crops

21 hrs ago

Heavy rainfall across much of Illinois late last month has left many corn farmers wondering what will become of their crops. The Southern Illinoisan reports that most of the corn has been planted around the state but there is a concern that the flooding of some fields caused by more than a foot of rain - particularly in southern Illinois - will force them to replant their fields.

