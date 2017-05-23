Health insurance cost to rise for city, employees

The city of Terre Haute and its more than 530 employees are in line for a double-digit increase in health insurance costs, effectiveJuly 1. The Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved renewed coverage with Anthem through ONI Insurance Partners. A 13.1 percent increase in costs is due largely to an unusually high number of claims exceeding the city's per person deductible of $150,000, Calvin Conerly, account manager with ONI's Employee Benefits Division, told the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.