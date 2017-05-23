Health insurance cost to rise for city, employees
The city of Terre Haute and its more than 530 employees are in line for a double-digit increase in health insurance costs, effectiveJuly 1. The Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved renewed coverage with Anthem through ONI Insurance Partners. A 13.1 percent increase in costs is due largely to an unusually high number of claims exceeding the city's per person deductible of $150,000, Calvin Conerly, account manager with ONI's Employee Benefits Division, told the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|food stampes
|30 min
|Connie
|7
|Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/...
|36 min
|BossLady
|13
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|38 min
|WelbyMD
|2,479
|Opening a checking account (Jul '13)
|56 min
|Edgar
|8
|German potato salad (Mar '14)
|57 min
|Never been
|8
|James do you say "Eureka or Omega"?
|1 hr
|Justin
|1
|Kevin Maddox??
|1 hr
|Curious
|1
|Terre Haute officer post
|1 hr
|uradouche
|10
|terry ray
|5 hr
|underage
|9
|WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director
|10 hr
|Willy Dale Mathew
|16
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC