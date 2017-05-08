Group protests House GOP health care ...

Group protests House GOP health care bill, Bucshon's vote

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerOpposing Bucshon: A small group protesters in front of U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon's Terre Haute office on Monday morning. The group are members of Indivisible Indiana's 8th District, which opposes the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike lane (Sep '13) 38 min MEE 7
Danee Olson 40 min Brooke 52
What happened to Bryce Rupska? (Apr '16) 41 min Mary 14
Jasmine jones 43 min Lol 2
Lori Smith 4 hr Dont be fooled 22
need Big Mike 5 hr get it right 4
Whats the deal with Indians owning gas stations... (Jan '12) 5 hr Don 114
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 7 hr iloveblackyogapants 2,000
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 8 hr sour grapes 78
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 8 hr Just Saying 52
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 08 at 11:00PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC