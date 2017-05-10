'Gray Death' arrives in the Hoosier S...

'Gray Death' arrives in the Hoosier State

Read more: Tribune-Star

The latest in opioids is "Gray Death," an incredibly dangerous compound even in the smallest amounts - and it's hit Indiana. Gray Death is a mixture of heroin and synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and a drug called carfentanil.

