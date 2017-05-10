Graduating senior charges class to em...

Graduating senior charges class to embrace change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Look at this: An Indiana State University graduate points to her diploma after she accepted it from ISU President Dan Bradley on Saturday during the university's spring commencement at Hulman Center.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza So when he looks down upon her: Indiana State University graduate Brittney Fox of Sunman used her graduation cap as a dedication to her late grandfather, David Schmidt, during the ISU commencement ceremony on Saturday at Hulman Center. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaLast-chance selfie: One graduate took advantage of an opportunity to snap a selfie with outgoing Indiana State University President Dan Bradley during the spring commencement on Saturday in Hulman Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 25 min Alt Right Watch 937
What do you know about Evelyn Paul 28 min Dustin M 1
The Verve still sucks 57 min Across State Lines 2
Shelly Green 1 hr GreenTaTas 2
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 2 hr Boom 76
What Muslims Want! 3 hr Abdul Ali 2
Terre Haute Mayor property not maintained 3 hr neighbor lady 3
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 3 hr Dragon Fly 25
Who are the dumbest husband's in T.H. 4 hr Eyes Wide Open 10
Affairs at Hamilton Center 13 hr Harry Potter 18
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 13 at 11:12PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC