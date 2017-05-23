Graco recalls car seats; webbing may ...

Graco recalls car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash

Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats with model numbers 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

