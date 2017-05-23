Graco recalls car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats with model numbers 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|5 min
|inbred Genius
|2,613
|food stampes
|6 min
|The Donald
|35
|Heaven Ward
|6 min
|Teacher
|5
|My Mama was never there for me
|24 min
|Dawn
|6
|Trump targets farm subsidies in budget cuts
|26 min
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|33 min
|confused
|2,003
|Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office
|51 min
|Duke defender
|33
|Why did THN prom suck so bad
|3 hr
|Dad
|16
|terry ray
|23 hr
|BoneyM
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC