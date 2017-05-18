Governor's action plan to combat drug...

Governor's action plan to combat drug abuse unveiled

Indiana Executive Director for Drug Treatment, Prevention and Enforcement Jim McClelland presented Governor Eric J. Holcomb's strategic approach to attacking the state's drug epidemic at a meeting of the Commission to Combat Drug Abuse today. "This framework and action plan reflect months of partnership with diverse stakeholders and research on Indiana's drug crisis," McClelland said.

