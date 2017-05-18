Governor's action plan to combat drug abuse unveiled
Indiana Executive Director for Drug Treatment, Prevention and Enforcement Jim McClelland presented Governor Eric J. Holcomb's strategic approach to attacking the state's drug epidemic at a meeting of the Commission to Combat Drug Abuse today. "This framework and action plan reflect months of partnership with diverse stakeholders and research on Indiana's drug crisis," McClelland said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New " shoe store" at 7th & Hulman
|4 min
|get it right
|6
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|Edgarcase
|1,806
|ailes passing
|40 min
|The Donald
|4
|Bookstore closed ?
|50 min
|William Dale Math...
|14
|Any body know what happened to Jay wycoff
|51 min
|William Dale Math...
|4
|uti (Sep '13)
|55 min
|RonBurger2321
|8
|So cox quit firehouse
|57 min
|Getoveriy
|3
|Tee Pee sl*t bartenders
|5 hr
|Observer
|29
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|8 hr
|Stevie
|8
|THNLL an embarrassment
|9 hr
|ohmygosh
|17
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC