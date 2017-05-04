GOP Hoosiers backed House healthcare bill
Delivering on a long-standing campaign promise, the entire Republican delegation from Indiana in the U.S. House voted to start the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. They helped get a 217-213 approval of the legislation, which now faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 min
|William Dale Math...
|1,991
|Known Swingers in Vigo County (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Arches
|8
|Jordan Burris / Allison Jenkins (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|ThatHouseWasFilth
|15
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|4 hr
|ABBA
|79
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|4 hr
|Pence of Tides
|27
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|6 hr
|fact remains
|32
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|6 hr
|Elmovicious
|19
|TH North Baseball
|6 hr
|Baseball Parent
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC