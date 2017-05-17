Free Spa Day At Harrison College

Free Spa Day At Harrison College

Current and prospective students are invited this Saturday to a complimentary day of rejuvenation and relaxation at Harrison College's Terre Haute Campus located at 1378 State Rd. 46. The event is open to all ages with special activities for children.

