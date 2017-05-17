Free Spa Day At Harrison College
Current and prospective students are invited this Saturday to a complimentary day of rejuvenation and relaxation at Harrison College's Terre Haute Campus located at 1378 State Rd. 46. The event is open to all ages with special activities for children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|joe
|1,649
|Jenson joy
|28 min
|Maballz Izhari
|6
|Shahadey, Fennell trial delayed to October
|29 min
|Maballz Izhari
|2
|THNLL an embarrassment
|34 min
|THN mom
|14
|Bookstore closed ?
|1 hr
|Stinson
|13
|New " shoe store" at 7th & Hulman
|1 hr
|Mary
|3
|Ashley Lindsey is with Boo's Husband Cody
|1 hr
|Family huh
|2
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|5 hr
|THN mom
|7
|Tee Pee sl*t bartenders
|Tue
|have not seen the...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC