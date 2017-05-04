Former city official sentenced to 15 years in federal child pornography plea
David Roberts, 50, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson after pleading guilty last week in federal court. Starting 1996, Roberts served as administrative assistant to former Terre Haute Mayor Jim Jenkins.
#1 21 min ago
These were his daughters? Ewwww.
