Former city official sentenced to 15 ...

Former city official sentenced to 15 years in federal child pornography plea

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Former city official sentenced to 15 years in federal child pornography plea. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

David Roberts, 50, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson after pleading guilty last week in federal court. Starting 1996, Roberts served as administrative assistant to former Terre Haute Mayor Jim Jenkins.

iloveblackyogapa nts

Terre Haute, IN

#1 21 min ago
These were his daughters? Ewwww.
