Flooding from rains prompts closure of Indianapolis monument

Executive Director J. Stewart Goodwin says Thursday's closure came after rainfall caused leaks in places not previously identified in the limestone monument, which features a nearly 285-foot tower with an observation deck. Goodwin says staff is working to secure the monument's artifacts.

