Fire claims storage building in Prairieton Twp.
Fire early Sunday destroyed a storage building at an S & G Excavating location at 2820 W. Lombardi Drive in the Prairieton Fire Protection District. Fire department officials did not return a message Sunday seeking information on the fire, but a post on the department's Facebook page said, "Due to the contents inside the structure, crews were not able to make entry."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is their things??
|4 min
|Dawn
|2
|I was tickled in my sleep (Nov '13)
|5 min
|Bug stomping bigly
|20
|Making fart sounds (Dec '15)
|7 min
|Dawn is woke
|4
|Jack Tanner post deleted AGAIN
|8 min
|Hmmm
|1
|I came to town looking for an old flame' my one...
|10 min
|Dawn
|3
|Anyone know what Employment Plus is hiring for? (Aug '11)
|11 min
|Trump supporter
|42
|Free shooting range
|12 min
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|2
|TH North Baseball
|29 min
|Wanted New Coach
|40
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|2 hr
|stephenJc
|58
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC