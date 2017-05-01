Fire claims storage building in Prair...

Fire claims storage building in Prairieton Twp.

Fire early Sunday destroyed a storage building at an S & G Excavating location at 2820 W. Lombardi Drive in the Prairieton Fire Protection District. Fire department officials did not return a message Sunday seeking information on the fire, but a post on the department's Facebook page said, "Due to the contents inside the structure, crews were not able to make entry."

