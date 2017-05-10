Fiat Chrysler recall: pickup air bags, belts may be disabled
Fiat Chrysler is recalling approximately 1 million trucks in North America due to a software glitch that could prevent side air bags and seatbelts from deploying during a rollover. The company's U.S. division said Friday that it is aware of one death, two injuries and two accidents that may be related to the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My snake ate your shark.
|43 min
|That is right
|5
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Oh sure Duh
|739
|The Verve sucks
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|1
|Who know's anything about this guy Michael Bennet
|2 hr
|Greg
|2
|Karrum Nasser
|4 hr
|Anon
|9
|Affairs at Hamilton Center
|4 hr
|Lithium
|16
|I think you are cool as f##k
|6 hr
|ShyNotShy
|4
|Riverscape and Brendan Kerns
|7 hr
|Macho Man
|18
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|Beer
|82
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|12 hr
|Bang
|70
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC