Fiat Chrysler recall: pickup air bags, belts may be disabled

Fiat Chrysler is recalling approximately 1 million trucks in North America due to a software glitch that could prevent side air bags and seatbelts from deploying during a rollover. The company's U.S. division said Friday that it is aware of one death, two injuries and two accidents that may be related to the problem.

