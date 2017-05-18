FFB sponsors 26th annual Terre Haute police recognition dinner
Detective Keith Mowbray was named Terre Haute Police Officer of the Year at the 26th annual Terre Haute Police Department Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner on Thursday. The Mike Dinkel Memorial Award was presented to Dr. Pat Cooke and Dr. Jessica Cooke of Heritage Animal Hospital North.
