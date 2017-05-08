Father arrested for abuse of 2-month-...

Father arrested for abuse of 2-month-old infant

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Police have arrested a 20-year-old father for child neglect after his two-month-old daughter suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose. Malachi Akemon was arrested Tuesday evening and is set to appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 this morning on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min joe 208
Terry Rooksberry 3 min Billy 41
Mary Page up to no good 14 min Tater 27
Jerry Isles finally comes out of the closet 2 hr Cassie 2
Jail Population 2 hr False info 2
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 3 hr Gonad 61
Sarah Scott I-step 3 hr granny 7
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 17 hr Barfly 80
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 09 at 11:27PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC