Father arrested for abuse of 2-month-old infant
Police have arrested a 20-year-old father for child neglect after his two-month-old daughter suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose. Malachi Akemon was arrested Tuesday evening and is set to appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 this morning on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|joe
|208
|Terry Rooksberry
|3 min
|Billy
|41
|Mary Page up to no good
|14 min
|Tater
|27
|Jerry Isles finally comes out of the closet
|2 hr
|Cassie
|2
|Jail Population
|2 hr
|False info
|2
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|3 hr
|Gonad
|61
|Sarah Scott I-step
|3 hr
|granny
|7
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|17 hr
|Barfly
|80
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC