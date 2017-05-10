Farmers welcome warm, sunny forecast

Farmers welcome warm, sunny forecast

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaSeed health: Brad Burbrink of Be-n-ag Farms inspects corn seed on Friday that was recently planted near the farm east of Black Hawk. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Hoping for healthy: Marty Evans and Brad Burbrink display a healthy corn seed and one damaged by too much rain and cool weather respectively on Friday in one of the fields the two farm together for Be-n-ag Farms near Blackhawk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 11 min Aquarius-WY 1,094
My Harley got a boo boo cause my wife loves me! 38 min JLA 1
Anyone else got that poo poo butt? 59 min Trumplican 3
What do you do when when you find out your mom'... 1 hr Poor me 1
Terre Haute Mayor property not maintained 1 hr Duke defender 5
I 70 truck drivers 1 hr Mack 2
Kameren Mathews (Jul '15) 2 hr Truth 6
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 4 hr Northsider 26
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 17 hr Boom 76
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 14 at 10:37AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC