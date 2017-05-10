Farmers welcome warm, sunny forecast

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaSeed health: Brad Burbrink of Be-n-ag Farms inspects corn seed on Friday that was recently planted near the farm east of Black Hawk. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Hoping for healthy: Marty Evans and Brad Burbrink display a healthy corn seed and one damaged by too much rain and cool weather respectively on Friday in one of the fields the two farm together for Be-n-ag Farms near Blackhawk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.