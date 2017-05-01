False alarm: Responders find submerge...

False alarm: Responders find submerged vehicle empty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Responding: Indiana State Trooper Mike Taylor and Sugar Creek Fire Fighter Sam McClain use diving gear to investigate the truck that was found submerged in West Terre Haute on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday afternoon in West Terre Haute after receiving a call about a submerged vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danee Olson 4 min Brooke 43
Terre Haute Dope Heads 37 min Mr boom 63
Your US Traitor 44 min Brian 1
TH North Baseball 1 hr Yawn 41
Cory Dowers 2 hr nastybitchez 3
Retarded CSX. Blocking roads all day and train ... 2 hr Eric 3
Jack Tanner post deleted AGAIN 4 hr Freebirds 2
Anyone know what Employment Plus is hiring for? (Aug '11) 5 hr Billy 49
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr iloveblackyogapants 1,974
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Vigo County was issued at May 03 at 2:38AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC