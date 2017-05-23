Evaluations of man accused of eating ...

Evaluations of man accused of eating girlfriend sought soon

A southern Indiana prosecutor says he expects to soon see mental competency evaluations of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told the News and Tribune Wednesday he expects the evaluations of Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville to be filed and submitted to his office any day now.

