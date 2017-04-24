Duke to brief public on plans for 9 million tons of coal ash
|
#1 8 hrs ago
We will pay for that too.
|
United States
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Part of Mayor Duke's speech:
"... to enhance the quality of life of Terre Hautians, we have taken the extraordinary step of buying coal ash with our last precious dollars. A joint venture with Tanoos and Vigo School Corporation, we wish to assist the LGBT community lead safe, productive lives. Instead of technology repairing schools, or hiring new teachers, it is hoped that Danny Tanoos' business partner's sale of coal ash will bring Terre Haute roaring into the 21st century."
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Why not turn fly ash into diesel fuel?
|
United States
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Just do like they did in the old days.
Put it on all the running tracks at the school's.
Put it on service roads.
Belfont subdivision had a coal ash road right in the middle of it.
Railroad tracks beds.
|
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
