Duke Energy plans to close coal ponds...

Duke Energy plans to close coal ponds in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Journal

Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere told The News and Tribune that the company is moving coal ash from some of its Gallagher Station ponds in New Albany to a landfill. Other ponds will be closed in place on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 min joe 1,525
Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving 12 min Stevie 4
panties (Sep '12) 33 min Chinny chin 21
uti (Sep '13) 34 min Boooooooo 7
Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe 35 min Thug life 9
THNLL an embarrassment 1 hr THN mom 5
VCSC is racist 1 hr Stan the Man 6
Stupidest husbands and their cheating wifes in ... 1 hr BradPittJr 13
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 3 hr William Dale Math... 80
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders 9 hr have not seen the... 28
Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office 9 hr Duke defender 16
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 9 hr Cracken 34
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 16 at 10:48AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC