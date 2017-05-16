Duke Energy plans to close coal ponds in Indiana
Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere told The News and Tribune that the company is moving coal ash from some of its Gallagher Station ponds in New Albany to a landfill. Other ponds will be closed in place on the property.
