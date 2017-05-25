Downtown business celebrates 13th ann...

Downtown business celebrates 13th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tribune-Star

The retail yarn shop at 671 Wabash Ave. offers yarns, tools, needles, patterns and books, as well as instruction for knitting, crochet and weaving. From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, the shop will highlight projects that knitters and crocheters can make for children, and offer a free crochet or knit pattern for a cute creature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe 16 min Joe 40
Tracy Smodilla 18 min Nice guy 1
News Terre Haute's Eva Kor serves as grand marshal o... 19 min MarshaW 9
Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ... 22 min YouBet 27
News James Comey fired as FBI director 27 min Hillary 3,093
93yo granma, single. (Feb '14) 44 min I look at gma butts 12
Lisa at Gene Etheridge's office. 46 min Dealer 4
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 15 hr Super Dan 2,023
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 30 at 10:52AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Egypt
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,388,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC