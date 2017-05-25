Downtown business celebrates 13th anniversary
The retail yarn shop at 671 Wabash Ave. offers yarns, tools, needles, patterns and books, as well as instruction for knitting, crochet and weaving. From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, the shop will highlight projects that knitters and crocheters can make for children, and offer a free crochet or knit pattern for a cute creature.
